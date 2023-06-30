Today’s Weather Forecast – June 30, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The northern sector will be variably cloudy this morning with very slight chances for some isolated showers.

The southern half will be partly cloudy and mostly stable becoming sunny in the afternoon.



Few chances exist for some isolated thundery activities from late afternoon into the evening mostly within the middle sector.



Mist and fog patches should be expected over the mountainous, forest and coastal places this early morning.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)