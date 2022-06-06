0
Today’s Weather Forecast – June 6, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency reports that the rainstorm currently affecting the northern sector will continue to produce thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains over the sector, especially the western portions this morning.

The middle sector will experience cloudy conditions with mist or fog patches occurring over the mountainous and forest areas early in the morning.

It added that the coastal sector will observe cloudy conditions with chances of rain this morning and in the afternoon.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

