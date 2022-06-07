Today’s Weather Forecast – June 7, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Sunny conditions with periodic clouds are expected across the country today, the Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

However, cases of thunderstorms or rains are expected over places in the northern and southern halves of Ghana later this afternoon, into the night.



Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



