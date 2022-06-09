Today’s Weather Forecast – June 9, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Cloudy weather is expected over the coast during the early hours of the morning which will produce isolated cases of slight rain.

Sunny conditions will be experienced over most parts of the country in the afternoon.



However, there are chances of thunderstorms or rains to affect few places in the west coast and slightly north of the coastline from late afternoon into the evening and over the middle and transition belt from evening hours into midnight.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



