News

Today’s Weather Forecast – June 9, 2023

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sunny condition is forecast over most places in the country today.

However, partly cloudy weather will be experienced over few places early this morning.

The coast and parts of the middle sector will be characterized by cloudy conditions with thunderstorms or rain from late evening into midnight, while the rest of the country will be mostly cloudy.

Mist is expected over places in the forest and hilly areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB:The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

