Today’s Weather Forecast – March 13, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Most places within Southern Ghana will experience partly cloudy and misty conditions this morning.

Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoon with few areas experiencing thundery and rain activities from late afternoon into the evening.

Northern sector on the other hand will experience few clouds and slightly hazy conditions(especially upper regions) throughout the forecast period.

Sunny periods are expected in the afternoon with a minimal chance of rain in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM(01)

