Today's Weather Forecast – March 15, 2023

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Misty weather conditions are expected this morning over southern Ghana becoming sunny later in the day with chances of thunderstorms and rain over the forest and mountainous areas from late afternoon into the evening.

Parts of the northern sector will remain slightly hazy during the forecast period.

However, hot and sunny weather conditions are expected in the afternoon over the sector.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

