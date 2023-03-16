0
Today’s Weather Forecast – March 16, 2023

Thu, 16 Mar 2023

Fair weather is expected over the entire country during most times of the forecast period.

Early morning mist will however form over hilly, forest and coastal areas.

The extreme upper areas in the Northern sector will remain slightly hazy.

There are chances of isolated localized thunderstorms occurring over few places in the Southwestern portions of the country in the late evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
