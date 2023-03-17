Today’s Weather Forecast – March 17, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Few places in the Northern sector will be slightly hazy for the duration of the forecast.

Much of the southern half including the transition will be partly cloudy this morning however, mist and fog patches are expected over the forest, mountainous and coastal areas.



Intervals of sunshine are expected in the afternoon with the possibility of rain from late afternoon into the evening, especially along the coast and immediate inland areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)