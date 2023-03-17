0
Today’s Weather Forecast – March 17, 2023

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Few places in the Northern sector will be slightly hazy for the duration of the forecast.

Much of the southern half including the transition will be partly cloudy this morning however, mist and fog patches are expected over the forest, mountainous and coastal areas.

Intervals of sunshine are expected in the afternoon with the possibility of rain from late afternoon into the evening, especially along the coast and immediate inland areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
