Today's Weather Forecast – March 2, 2023

Thu, 2 Mar 2023

Misty conditions are expected over most places in the southern half early this morning.

The afternoon is expected to be sunny with chances of isolated localized cases of thunderstorms and rain over few areas in the southern half from late afternoon into the evening.

The northern parts of the country is expected to be slightly hazy throughout the forecast period.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

