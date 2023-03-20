Today’s Weather Forecast – March 20, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The southern half of the country is expected to be partly cloudy this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon with cases of thunderstorms and rain late afternoon into the evening.

However, early morning mist will be experienced over mountainous and forested areas.



The northern sector is expected to be sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening with some areas experiencing slightly hazy weather conditions.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)