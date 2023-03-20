0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – March 20, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The southern half of the country is expected to be partly cloudy this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon with cases of thunderstorms and rain late afternoon into the evening.

However, early morning mist will be experienced over mountainous and forested areas.

The northern sector is expected to be sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening with some areas experiencing slightly hazy weather conditions.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?