Today’s Weather Forecast – March 21, 2023

Early morning mist is forecast for most places in the forest, hilly and coastal areas.

Brief sunny periods are expected from mid-morning over the entire country but will become mostly cloudy from late afternoon over places in the middle sector and north of the coastline with localised thunderstorms or rains into the evening.



However, few places in the northern sector will have cases of thundery showers late afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.

NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)