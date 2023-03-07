0
Today’s Weather Forecast – March 7, 2023

Tue, 7 Mar 2023

Cloudy conditions with thunderstorms and rain are expected over most places in the middle and coastal sectors from this morning into mid-morning.

Partly cloudy with occasional sunny conditions are expected from mid-morning into the afternoon.

The transition sector is expected to be partly cloudy this morning

becoming sunny as the day progresses.

The northern parts of the country are expected to be slightly hazy throughout the forecast period.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
