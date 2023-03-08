Today’s Weather Forecast – March 8, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Partly cloudy and misty conditions are expected over most places within Southern Ghana this morning.

Sunny intervals will be experienced in the afternoon with few areas being expected to experience thundery and rainy activities from late afternoon into the evening.



Northern sector on the other hand will experience few clouds and



slightly hazy conditions in the morning.



Sunny periods are expected in the afternoon with a minimal chance of rain



in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)