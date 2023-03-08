0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – March 8, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy and misty conditions are expected over most places within Southern Ghana this morning.

Sunny intervals will be experienced in the afternoon with few areas being expected to experience thundery and rainy activities from late afternoon into the evening.

Northern sector on the other hand will experience few clouds and

slightly hazy conditions in the morning.

Sunny periods are expected in the afternoon with a minimal chance of rain

in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court