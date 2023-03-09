Today’s Weather Forecast – March 9, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mist or fog patches are predicted over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas early this morning, followed by sunny conditions across the country as the day progresses.

From late afternoon into the night, cases of thunderstorms or rain are expected over parts of the middle sector especially and slightly, north of the coastline.



Northern Ghana, on the other hand, is expected to remain fairly dry and slightly hazy (upper regions especially) within the forecast period.



However, there are slight chances of localized thundery activities over few areas to the extreme south of northern sector from late afternoon into the evening hours.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)