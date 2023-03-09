0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – March 9, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mist or fog patches are predicted over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas early this morning, followed by sunny conditions across the country as the day progresses.

From late afternoon into the night, cases of thunderstorms or rain are expected over parts of the middle sector especially and slightly, north of the coastline.

Northern Ghana, on the other hand, is expected to remain fairly dry and slightly hazy (upper regions especially) within the forecast period.

However, there are slight chances of localized thundery activities over few areas to the extreme south of northern sector from late afternoon into the evening hours.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How I heard about my son’s death – Mother of slain soldier recounts
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains