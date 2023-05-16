0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – May 16, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy condition is expected this morning over most places in the country

becoming sunny later in the day.

However, there are chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain from late afternoon into the evening over a few places in the southern half.

Early morning mist and fog patches will induce visibility over the mountainous and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit