Today’s Weather Forecast – May 17, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over most parts of the country this morning with misty weather over places along the Coast, hilly and forest areas of Southern Ghana.

Sunny intervals will be experienced as the day progresses with few areas experiencing thundery and rain activities from late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

