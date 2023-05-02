Today’s Weather Forecast – May 2, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Most parts of the country are expected to experience partly cloudy conditions this morning with misty weather over places along the Coast, hilly and forest areas of Southern Ghana.

Sunny intervals will be experienced as the day progresses with few areas experiencing thundery and rain activities later in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)