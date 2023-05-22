0
Today’s Weather Forecast – May 22, 2023

Mon, 22 May 2023

Thundery and rain activities are expected over areas along the coast this morning.

Misty weather will be experienced over mountainous and forest areas of Southern Ghana.

The north and the middle sectors are expected to experience partly cloudy conditions this morning, becoming sunny as the day progresses with few areas

experiencing thundery and rain activities later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
