Today’s Weather Forecast – May 23, 2023

Tue, 23 May 2023

Parts of southern Ghana are expected to be cloudy this morning with chances of slight to moderate rain over few places.

Sunny intervals are anticipated across the country in the course of the day with cases of thunderstorms or rain later from afternoon into the evening.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas of southern Ghana.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
