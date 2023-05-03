0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – May 3, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are mostly expected across Ghana today.

However, there are chances of thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities over parts of the country later this afternoon into the evening hours.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over coastal, mountainous and forest areas of southern Ghana.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Kumawu election: Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law