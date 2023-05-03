Today’s Weather Forecast – May 3, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Partly cloudy conditions are mostly expected across Ghana today.

However, there are chances of thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities over parts of the country later this afternoon into the evening hours.



Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over coastal, mountainous and forest areas of southern Ghana.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)