Today’s Weather Forecast – May 4, 2023

Partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of slight rain are expected over the forest and mountainous areas of the country this morning with misty conditions.

Isolated cases of thunderstorm and rain is expected over the southern sector of the country from late afternoon into the evening.



The northern half is also expected to experience thunderstorms and rain later today.



However, periodic sunshine will be observed over most places in the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)