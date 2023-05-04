0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – May 4, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of slight rain are expected over the forest and mountainous areas of the country this morning with misty conditions.

Isolated cases of thunderstorm and rain is expected over the southern sector of the country from late afternoon into the evening.

The northern half is also expected to experience thunderstorms and rain later today.

However, periodic sunshine will be observed over most places in the afternoon.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job