0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – May 5, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern half of the country this morning will be mostly cloudy which will likely produce slight rains over some areas.

Partly cloudy weather is expected over most places in the country during the early hours of the day becoming mostly sunny as the day progresses.

Few areas within the middle sector and coastline have chances of thunderstorms later in the afternoon into evening.

Early morning mist is expected over few places in the hilly, forest and coastal areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests