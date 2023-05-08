0
Today’s Weather Forecast – May 8, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cases of rain or thunderstorms are expected over parts of the northern sector and the transition belt this morning as southern Ghana remains partly cloudy.

A sunny afternoon is expected across the country, with chances of thunderstorms or rain over some areas later in the afternoon into the night.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over coastal, mountainous, and forest areas of southern Ghana.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

