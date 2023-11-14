0
Today’s Weather Forecast – November 14, 2023

Tue, 14 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As dawn breaks over parts of southern Ghana, residents can expect the presence of mist in the atmosphere, leading to a reduction in visibility, Ghana Meteo reports.

Commuters and travelers are advised to exercise caution on the roads due to these misty conditions.

As the day progresses, anticipate a transformation in weather conditions. Bright and sunny weather is on the horizon, promising a pleasant and warm atmosphere across the region.

However, later in the afternoon, there is a possibility of localized thunderstorms or showers developing within southern Ghana.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

