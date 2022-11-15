Today’s Weather Forecast – November 15, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The southern half of the country is expected to be partly cloudy this morning with mist and fog patches over the forest and mountainous areas as few clouds prevail over the earth.

The northern half of the country is expected to be hazy later in the day whiles the southern half remains partly cloudy with sunny intervals over some few places in the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



