0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 15, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The southern half of the country is expected to be partly cloudy this morning with mist and fog patches over the forest and mountainous areas as few clouds prevail over the earth.

The northern half of the country is expected to be hazy later in the day whiles the southern half remains partly cloudy with sunny intervals over some few places in the afternoon.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold