0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 17, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern sector of the country will remain relatively dry and slightly hazy this morning and for most of the day

Mostly clear conditions are expected across the Southern half of this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.

Isolated cases of thunderstorms are expected over the middle and coastal sectors in the late afternoon and evening. Early morning mist will however form the coastal, forest and hilly places.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured