Today’s Weather Forecast – November 17, 2023

Fri, 17 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Northern Ghana will be relatively dry during the day, Ghana Meteo reports.
Sunny weather will dominate the atmosphere across the country but periodic clouds will be experienced within the south, the report adds.
Localised thundershowers are expected over few areas later in the day.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day:
Northern Ghana will be relatively dry during the day. Sunny weather will dominate the atmosphere across the country but periodic clouds will be experienced within the south. Localised thundershowers are expected over few areas later in the day. pic.twitter.com/3RBQp7A8sQ— Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) November 17, 2023
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
NAY
Source: www.ghanaweb.com