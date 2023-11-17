Today’s Weather Forecast – November 17, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Northern Ghana will be relatively dry during the day, Ghana Meteo reports.

Sunny weather will dominate the atmosphere across the country but periodic clouds will be experienced within the south, the report adds.



Localised thundershowers are expected over few areas later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

