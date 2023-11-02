Today’s Weather Forecast – November 2, 2023

Thu, 2 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Cloud and sun will alternate over southern Ghana during the day, Ghana Meteo reports.
The report adds that within northern Ghana, more sunshine hours will be experienced.
Few areas within the middle sector are expected to experience cases of rain and thunder later in the day.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day:
