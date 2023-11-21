News

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 21, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 21 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Poor visibility will be experienced early this morning within the forest areas, Ghana Meteo reports.

Sunny weather will dominate the country as the day progresses, the report adds.

While northern Ghana remains dry and hazy, cases of localized showers will be experienced within southern Ghana later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



