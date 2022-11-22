Today’s Weather Forecast – November 22, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The Northern half of the country will remain relatively dry and slightly hazy with reduced visibility up to 7km.

Mostly clear conditions are expected across the Southern half this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.



Isolated cases of thunderstorms are expected over the southwestern coastline in the late afternoon and evening. Early morning mist will however form over the coastal, forest, and hilly places today



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



