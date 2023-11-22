News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
0

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 22, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rain is expected this morning over a few areas in the southwest, Ghana Meteo report.

Sunny weather will be experienced across the country during the day.

Localized rain or thunder is anticipated over few areas within the forest zone later in the day. The north will remain fairly dry and slightly hazy.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NAY
Source: www.ghanaweb.com