Today’s Weather Forecast – November 23, 2022

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions with mist weather are expected over most places within Southern Ghana this morning.

Sunny periods will be observed as the day progresses.

Few areas are however expected to experience rains later in the evening.

Dry and slightly hazy weather will dominate the Northern half over the forecast period with reduced visibility ranging from 6km to 8km.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

