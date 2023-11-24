Today’s Weather Forecast – November 24, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

There’s a low likelihood of localised rain over few areas within the south this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.

Sunny weather will be experienced across the country as the day unfolds.



Cases of rain and thunder are likely to occur within the south later in the day. Northern Ghana remains slightly hazy.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 27°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



