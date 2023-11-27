Today’s Weather Forecast – November 27, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Pockets of rain will be experienced within the south this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.

As the day unfolds, sunny weather will be experienced across the country, the reports.



There’s a possibility of rain over a few areas in the south later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



