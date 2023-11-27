News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
0

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 27, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 27 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pockets of rain will be experienced within the south this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.

As the day unfolds, sunny weather will be experienced across the country, the reports.

There’s a possibility of rain over a few areas in the south later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com