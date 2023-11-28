News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
0

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 28, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 28 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Periods of sunshine will be experienced today across the country, Ghana Meteo reports.

Also, localised thundershowers are anticipated over few areas within southern Ghana during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day>/b>



NAY
Source: www.ghanaweb.com