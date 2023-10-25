Today’s Weather Forecast – October 25, 2023

Wed, 25 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
There will be a chance of thunderstorms for areas in southern Ghana later in the day, Ghana Meteor reports.
The morning mist is expected to cause a reduction in visibility over some forest areas. Periods of sunshine will be observed across the country as the day progresses.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day:
Early morning mist will cause a reduction in visibility over some forest areas. Periods of sunshine will be observed across the country as the day progresses. A chance of thunderstorms exists for areas in southern Ghana later in the day. pic.twitter.com/GuHRPkBuXh— Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) October 25, 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com