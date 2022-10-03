0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – October 3, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The middle sector and parts of the coastline will be mostly cloudy this morning, with little chance for slight rain, while the northern sector will be mainly partly cloudy.

Sunny conditions are to be expected in the afternoon across the country with intermittent cloudy conditions. The evening will remain partly cloudy and stable across the country.

Early morning mist will however form over the coastal, forest, and hilly places today.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video