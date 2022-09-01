0
Today’s Weather Forecast – September 1, 2022

Thu, 1 Sep 2022

Slight to moderate rain is expected over southern Ghana as cloudy conditions prevail over places early morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

The day is also expected to be mostly partly cloudy over the entire country and chances of slight to moderate rain is expected over some few places in the middle sector.

Partly cloudy condition is expected over Ghana in the evening with chances of thunderstorms and rain over the northern portions.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

