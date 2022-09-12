0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – September 12, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Places in the Volta, Oti and Bono East regions are currently experiencing some thunderstorms or rains, the Ghana Meteorological Agency report.

As the day progresses, more areas in the middle sector and parts of the north will also experience some rainfall activities.

The coastline is expected to be mostly cloudy with isolated rains.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II