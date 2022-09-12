Today’s Weather Forecast – September 12, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Places in the Volta, Oti and Bono East regions are currently experiencing some thunderstorms or rains, the Ghana Meteorological Agency report.

As the day progresses, more areas in the middle sector and parts of the north will also experience some rainfall activities.



The coastline is expected to be mostly cloudy with isolated rains.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



