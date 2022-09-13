0
Today’s Weather Forecast – September 13, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will be experienced this morning with rains occurring over few places, within the middle sector and in the Upper West region, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

It adds that Short sunny intervals should be expected in the afternoon becoming mostly cloudy in the evening but with relatively lower chances of rainfall.

Early morning mist will however form over the coastal, forest and hilly places.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 27°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

