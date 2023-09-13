Today’s Weather Forecast – September 13, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Cloudy conditions expected across the country this morning, with chances of slight to moderate rains over the southern half.

Thunderstorms and rain are anticipated over some parts of the northern sector this morning.



Partly cloudy weather is expected over the country this afternoon.



However, there are chances of thunderstorms or rains over most sectors of the country from late afternoon into the evening.



Early morning mist or fog patches will form over parts of coastal, mountainous, and forest areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

NB: The state of the sea is DANGEROUS (3)