Today’s Weather Forecast – September 16, 2022

Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Cloudy conditions are expected over most places in the country with a chance of isolated cases of rain or drizzle early morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Also, partly cloudy conditions are expected in the afternoon over the country.

The northwestern portions of the country is expected to experience cases of thunderstorm and rain later in the evening.

Misty conditions are expected over places on the southern half early morning

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

