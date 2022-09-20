Today’s Weather Forecast – September 20, 2022

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
General cloudy weather is expected throughout the day over the entire country, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.
Also, early morning foggy/misty conditions are expected over the higher grounds of the Southern half.
Thundery and rain activities are expected this morning and in the afternoon over places within the Northem and Middle sectors, with intermittent rains expected over the Coastal sector throughout the day.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day:
