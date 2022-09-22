Today’s Weather Forecast – September 22, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Cloudy and misty conditions are expected over places in the middle and coastal sectors this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Also, the above areas will be partly sunny as the day progresses, with chances of slight to moderate rains from the late afternoon into the evening.



The northern sector will experience partly cloudy conditions throughout the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



