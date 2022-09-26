0
Today’s Weather Forecast – September 26, 2022

Mon, 26 Sep 2022

A very wet morning is expected in the country today as a series of thunder and rain-bearing clouds are engulfing the country's eastern flanks.

The rainstorms are expected to produce thunderstorms or rain of varying intensity over the Upper East, Northern Bono East, Oti, Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra, and Ashanti regions this morning.

The other Regions will be affected as the morning hours progresses.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

