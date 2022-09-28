0
Today’s Weather Forecast – September 28, 2022

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Meteorological Agency report that there is an approaching rainstorm from Benin into Togo towards Ghana, which has triggered thunder and rain-bearing clouds over Ashanti, Eastern, Western North and Greater Accra regions.

Thunderstorms or rain of varying intensity is expected over the regions mentioned early this morning.

As the morning progresses into noon, areas in the Northern, Transition and Middle sectors will be affected by the rainstorm.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

