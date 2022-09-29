0
Today’s Weather Forecast – September 29, 2022

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mostly cloudy weather with pockets of slight rain will be experienced over places in southern Ghana this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

As the day progresses into the afternoon, breaks of sunshine are anticipated to prevail across the entire country with a chance of isolated thunderstorms or rain over the forest and transition belt.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

