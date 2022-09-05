1
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – September 5, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions would be experienced across sectors of the country with few cases of intermittent rains of varying intensities over parts of the Northern and Southern halves this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency report.

It added that the afternoon would have a few areas of the middle and northern sectors experiencing thunderstorms or rains with partly cloudy conditions over most parts of the country.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
Krachi East MCE found dead in hotel
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana