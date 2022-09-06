0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – September 6, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions are expected over most places in Ghana this morning with chances of isolated cases of slight rain or drizzle over southern Ghana, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

The day is expected to be mostly partly cloudy over the entire country giving way to partly cloudy conditions over Ghana in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus