Today’s Weather Forecast – September 6, 2022

Cloudy conditions are expected over most places in Ghana this morning with chances of isolated cases of slight rain or drizzle over southern Ghana, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

The day is expected to be mostly partly cloudy over the entire country giving way to partly cloudy conditions over Ghana in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



